Syracuse wide receiver Taj Harris is entering the transfer portal.

The junior made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday and Orange coach Dino Babers confirmed it Monday.

An All-ACC third-team selection in 2020, Harris has two years of eligibility remaining.

Harris did not travel with the team for Saturday's 33-30 loss at Florida State.

He caught 16 passes for 171 yards in three games this season, raising his career totals to 151 receptions for 2,028 yards and 10 touchdowns since 2018.

Syracuse (3-2, 0-1 ACC) hosts No. 19 Wake Forest (5-0, 3-0) on Saturday afternoon.

--Field Level Media

