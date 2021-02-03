The scheduled game between Louisville and Syracuse was postponed Wednesday afternoon, hours before tipoff.
The Atlantic Coast Conference citied a positive COVID-19 test and subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the Cardinals program.
Louisville already had arrived in Syracuse when the team learned the results of testing and was expected to travel home on Wednesday.
This is the second time the virus has struck the Cardinals program this season. The team was idle Dec. 2-18 because of a COVID-19 pause.
Louisville (11-4, 6-3 ACC) is next scheduled to play Saturday at No. 14 Virginia.
Field Level Media
