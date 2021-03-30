Syracuse freshman Kadary Richmond has entered the transfer portal, multiple outlets reported Tuesday.
The 6-foot-5 point guard played in 28 games (three starts) and averaged 6.3 points and 3.1 assists in 21.0 minutes per game. He also finished tied for fourth in the ACC with 1.6 steals per game.
Richmond averaged 5.7 points per game in Syracuse's three NCAA Tournament games. The Orange were bounced by Houston in the Sweet 16 round.
He joins teammates Robert Braswell and John Bol Ajak in the transfer portal.
