Syracuse center Jesse Edwards has a fractured left wrist and will miss the remainder of the season.

Edwards sustained the injury during the Orange's 73-64 victory over Boston College on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-11 junior is averaging 12.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and a team-best 2.8 blocks in 24 games this season.

Frank Anselem stepped in after Edwards fouled out after 14 scoreless minutes on Tuesday and finished with five points and six rebounds.

The Orange (13-11, 7-6 ACC) have won four in a row heading into Saturday's road game against Virginia Tech.

--Field Level Media

