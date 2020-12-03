The Syracuse men's basketball team announced before its Thursday night game against Niagara that one member of the team tested positive for COVID-19.
Guard Buddy Boeheim, the team's leading scorer in the season opener Nov. 27 against Bryant, did not warm up before the game. The athletic department announced that several members of the team were unavailable to play due to contact tracing, but it did not reveal the identity of the player who tested positive.
According to Syracuse's in-game radio broadcast, Boeheim was sitting out due to contact tracing and will miss the next two Orange games as well.
Boeheim, a junior guard, is the son of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim.
The Orange (1-0) were facing the Purple Eagles, who were making their season debut.
--Field Level Media
