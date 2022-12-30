Switzerland and France swept play for the second straight day on Friday in the inaugural United Cup, an 18-team, mixed-gender competition being played in a trio of Australian cities.
The hard-court tournament is being sponsored by the ATP and WTA tours and features teams competing for $15 million in prize money. The group stage runs through Jan. 3 with playoffs to follow. The final will be held Jan. 8 in Sydney.
In Group B competition in Brisbane, Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka recorded a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win over Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, while Jil Teichmann breezed to a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Zhibek Kulambayeva. Teichmann and Marc-Andrea Huesler combined to notch a 7-6 (7), 6-3 win over Kulambayeva and Bublik and cap the 5-0 series victory.
France completed its 5-0 series victory over Argentina with a dominating performance in Group F action in Perth. Frenchman Adrian Mannarino coasted to a 6-1, 6-0 win over Argentina's Federico Coria, while Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia had an easy time of it as well with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Nadia Podoroska. Garcia then teamed with Edouard Roger-Vasselin to post a 6-2, 6-4 win over Podoroska and Tomas Martin Etcheverry.
The United States capped a comprehensive 4-1 victory over the Czech Republic following Group C competition in Sydney. American Frances Tiafoe posted a 6-3, 2-4 win against Czech Republic's Tomas Machac after the latter retired. Czech's Petra Kvitova emerged victorious for her side with a 7-6 (6), 6-4 triumph versus world No. 3 Jessica Pegula, however Pegula and Taylor Fritz teamed up to secure a 2-6, 6-3, 10-7 win over Marie Bouzkova and Jiri Lehecka.
Greece secured a 4-1 series victory over Bulgaria in Group A action in Perth. Bulgaria's Dimitar Kuzmanov recorded a 6-1, 6-1 win over Greece's Michail Pervolarakis. Greece's Maria Sakkari responded with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Viktoriya Tomova. Sakari then teamed with Stefanos Tsitsipas for a 6-4, 6-4 win versus Gergana Topalova and Adrian Andreev.
Great Britain posted a 3-2 series victory over Australia in Group D competition in Sydney. Cam Norrie defeated Australian Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-3. Fellow Brit Harriet Dart notched a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Maddison Inglis. Aussies Samantha Stosur and John Peers posted a 7-6, 6-4 win over Dart and Jonny O'Mara. Katie Swan clinched Great Britain's win by defeating Australia's Zoe Hives 6-4, 6-3.
Italy seized a 3-2 win over Brazil following spired action in Group E in Brisbane. Italian Matteo Berrettini secured a 6-4, 7-6 (7) win over Brazil's Thiago Monteiro. Fellow Italian Lucia Bronzetti coasted to a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Laura Pigossi. Brazil's Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos teamed up to exact revenge, beating Berrettini and Camilla Rosatello 6-4, 6-7, 10-4.
--Field Level Media
