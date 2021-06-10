Swiss teenager Dominic Stephan Stricker stunned No. 2 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart, Germany.
Stricker, 18, struck eight aces and saved five of the six break points he faced in a 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) victory. Ranked No. 335 in the world, he received a wildcard entry into the ATP 250 grass-court event.
Stricker's next opponent will be American Sam Querrey, a 6-4, 7-6 (7) winner against Australian James Duckworth.
Rain interrupted a tight match between No. 1 seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada and Spain's Feliciano Lopez. Shapovalov won the first set 6-2 but Lopez evened things up with a 7-6 (2) win in the second set.
Croatia's Marin Cilic knocked out No. 5 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia 6-3, 6-2. Other winners Thursday were No. 3 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, No. 4 Alex De Minaur of Australia, No. 6 Ugo Humbert of France. Jurij Rodionov of Austria was leading 5-3 in the first set when Germany's Peter Gojowczyk retired.
