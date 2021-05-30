Swiss motorcyclist Jason Dupasquier died from injuries sustained in a crash during qualifying in Florence, Italy.

The 19-year-old Moto3 racer was involved in an accident with two other riders at a qualifying session Saturday for the Italian Grand Prix.

Medics treated Dupasquier on the track for approximately 30 minutes before a helicopter airlifted him to a hospital. The Careggi Hospital in Florence announced his death on Sunday.

"Despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff and all those subsequently attending to the Swiss rider, the hospital has announced that Dupasquier has sadly succumbed to his injuries," MotoGP said in a statement.

After Fabio Quartararo of France won the Italian Grand Prix title on Sunday, he held up a Swiss flag to honor the fallen Dupasquier.

