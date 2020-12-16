Some of the top basketball programs in the country delivered their own unique twist during a season of creative scheduling in the midst of a pandemic.
Saturday's four-team CBS Sports Classic in Cleveland will have a different look now that UCLA has pivoted to face No. 20 Ohio State, while Kentucky will now square off against No. 22 North Carolina.
Before the swap, UCLA was set to face Kentucky, while Ohio State was scheduled to meet North Carolina.
The official reason given for the change was that UCLA and Ohio State have COVID-19 testing procedures that better align. But adjustment does create two games with a ranked team instead of just one.
UCLA was supposed to play at home Monday, but its game against Long Beach State was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns amid the Long Beach program.
"We really wanted to play (Kentucky), especially with the Long Beach game going down, but guys are excited to play against a really good team, so we're fortunate that the other teams agreed to make the adjustments," UCLA coach Mick Cronin said.
--Field Level Media
