Former Marietta High School standout Dansby Swanson is an All-Star.
The Atlanta shortstop is one of five Braves who will represent the National League at the All-Star Game in Los Angeles on July 19. It is the first All-Star selection for the 28-year old, who is hitting .302 with 14 home runs, 50 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. He will be joined by catchers Travis d'Arnaud and William Contreras, outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. and pitcher Max Fried.
Major League Baseball revealed the complete rosters for the game Sunday night. The New York Yankees will send a majors-best six players to Los Angeles. Houston joined Atlanta in sending five representatives.
After the starting lineups were revealed Friday night, MLB announced the pitchers -- including New York's Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes and Clay Holmes -- and reserves who would join them at Dodger Stadium.
Starters were decided by fan voting, while pitchers and reserves were determined by a combination of players' votes and commissioner Rob Manfred's selections.
Yankees catcher Jose Trevino joined starting outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton and the trio of pitchers representing New York.
Cortes (157 votes) and Cole (131) joined Tampa Bay's Shane McClanahan (212), Houston's Justin Verlander (203) and Toronto's Alek Manoah (184) among American League starting pitchers voted in by their peers. Holmes led the AL relief pitchers with 233 votes and was joined by Cleveland's Emmanuel Clase (162) and Baltimore's Jorge Lopez (108).
Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins tallied 338 votes, most of any pitcher, and will represent the National League team along with Milwaukee's Corbin Burnes (206), San Diego's Joe Musgrove (179), Fried (175) and the Los Angeles Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin (151).
Josh Hader of the Brewers (255), Edwin Diaz of the New York Mets (126) and Ryan Helsley of the St. Louis Cardinals (99) were the players' choices for NL relief pitchers.
According to MLB, 30 players were named first-time All-Stars for the fourth straight season. The youngest of the group was 21-year-old Julio Rodriguez, a rookie outfielder for the Seattle Mariners selected by the commissioner's office.
MLB previously announced that Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols, who will retire after this season, and Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera, who reached 3,000 career hits earlier this year, will head to the All-Star Game as commissioner's picks.
Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani, who was also one of MLB's selections at pitcher, was previously named the AL's starting designated hitter by the fan ballot. As a result, MLB made an extra selection at pitcher and named Framber Valdez of the Astros to the AL team.
Two players who may have deserved to make the All-Star roster but did not were Braves third baseman Austin Riley and former Braves and current Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman. Riley is hitting .282 with 23 homers and 56 RBIs while Freeman is hitting .304, 11 home runs and 54 RBIs. Both still have an opportunity to make it as Philadelphia's Bryce Harper is injured and will be replaced.
