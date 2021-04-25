The suspension of Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Ryan Tepera has been reduced from three games to two, the team announced Sunday.

The right-hander will begin serving the suspension immediately. The Cubs conclude a three-game series at Wrigley Field on Sunday and open a four-game set with the Braves in Atlanta on Monday.

Tepera received the suspension after MLB concluded he intentionally threw behind the legs of Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff in an April 13 game. The action came after Woodruff hit Cubs catcher Willson Contreras with a pitch -- the third time Milwaukee hurlers had hit him on the season.

He appealed the suspension, which was handed down last week.

Tepera, 33, has a 5.19 ERA this season. He's pitched 8 2/3 innings over nine games, giving up five earned runs on six hits and four walks.

Manager David Ross received, and already served, a one-game suspension because of the incident.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.