Ahmed Ali scored 26 points and Eddie Davis recorded 22 points and nine rebounds as visiting Portland posted an 87-86 overtime victory over Oregon State in a nonconference contest on Thursday night at Corvallis, Ore.
Isiah Dasher added 18 points for the Pilots (4-1), who won their fourth straight game.
Ethan Thompson scored a career-high 31 points for Oregon State (2-3), which lost its third straight game. Maurice Calloo added 18 points, Jarod Lucas tallied 14 and Warith Alatishe contributed nine points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots.
Davis converted a tiebreaking three-point play to give the Pilots an 83-80 lead with 57.8 seconds left.
Thompson made a jumper to bring Oregon State within one before Ali drained his fourth 3-pointer of the game to give Portland an 86-82 lead with 14 seconds to play.
The Beavers remained in pursuit and Thompson connected on a 3-pointer to pull Oregon State within 87-86 with 1.8 seconds left. The Pilots called timeout and Ali was able to dribble out the time without being fouled.
In regulation, Michael Henn buried a 3-pointer with 1:13 remaining to pull the Pilots within 69-68. Thompson made two free throws to give Oregon State a three-point lead with 51 seconds to go before a wide-open Dasher knocked down a tying 3-pointer with 41 seconds remaining.
The Pilots shot 46.2 percent and were 7 of 19 from behind the arc.
The Beavers shot 41.1 percent from the field, including 9 of 25 from 3-point range.
Oregon State trailed by seven at halftime before opening the second half with an 11-3 run. Calloo scored seven points during the stretch, including a jumper to give the Beavers a 40-39 edge with 15:09 left in the contest.
A short time later, Zach Reichle and Lucas converted three-point plays to give Oregon State a 48-43 lead with 12:44 remaining.
The Pilots crept within 51-50 on two free throws by Ali with 9:27 left. But Roman Silva scored back-to-back hoops and Thompson converted a three-point play to give the Beavers a 58-50 lead with 7:46 left.
Portland later scored six straight points to move within 62-60 on two free throws by Dasher with 4:26 remaining.
Ali and Davis each scored 13 points in the first half as Portland held a 36-29 lead at the break.
--Field Level Media
