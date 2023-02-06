Pitt will look to continue its ascent in the Atlantic Coast Conference on Tuesday night when it hosts struggling Louisville.
The Panthers (16-7, 9-3) have won three in a row and five of their past six games to move into a tie for second place in the conference.
Nelly Cummings scored 21 points and Jamarius Burton sank a pair of free throws with 3.6 seconds remaining to lift Pitt to a 65-64 win over North Carolina on Wednesday.
Cummings made 8 of 11 shots from the floor against the Tar Heels and 5 of 6 from 3-point range -- including three straight in a 1-minute, 12-second sequence in the second half.
"I do a lot of film study, so I knew those shots would be available," Cummings said, per the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
"Once (Cummings) saw one go in, the basket got bigger and bigger and his confidence grew," Panthers assistant coach Jason Capel said on the 93.7 FM postgame show.
The basket likely looked smaller for Cummings in Pitt's 75-54 win over Louisville on Jan. 18. He made just 1 of 8 shots from the floor and 1 of 6 from beyond the arc.
Greg Elliott picked up Cummings in that game by recording a season-high 23 points. He made 9 of 12 shots from the floor and 5 of 8 from 3-point range.
El Ellis paced Louisville (3-20, 1-11) with 19 points in that game. He added 22 on Saturday; however, the Cardinals lost for the 11th time in 12 outings with an 81-78 setback vs. Florida State.
Ellis, who boasts team-best averages in points (17.2) and assists (4.8), credited his team's resolve after it erased a 17-point deficit before falling short in the end.
"I just feel like at the end of the day, if we just keep fighting and we keep staying together, there's no game that we can't stay in -- or game we can't win," he said.
Freshman Kamari Lands matched a season high with 15 points against Florida State and Jae'Lyn Withers added 14 after sinking 4 of 6 attempts from 3-point range for the second straight game.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.