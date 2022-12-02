Jason Robertson produced his third career hat trick for the Dallas Stars in a 5-0 win against the visiting Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.
Robertson has a league-leading 22 goals on the season, and extended his point streak to 17 games (20 goals, 12 assists), tied for the third -longest in the Dallas Stars / Minnesota North Stars franchise history.
Miro Heiskanen had three assists, and Jake Oettinger made 31 saves for his second shutout of the season and fourth of his three-year NHL career with the Stars, who improved to 7-2-2 at home this season.
Anthony Stolarz made 36 saves for the Ducks, who have lost four in a row and seven of eight.
Robertson gave the Stars a 1-0 lead at 4:13 of the first period.
Robertson brought the puck around the back of the Anaheim net and took a shot from just below the goal line that banked off the stick of Stolarz and into the Anaheim net.
Robertson scored on a wrist shot from the high slot while on a power play to make it 2-0 at 7:43 of the second period.
Joel Kiviranta scored at 11:09 of the second period to increase the lead to 3-0.
Heiskanen used his chest to keep the puck from exiting the Anaheim zone, and then brought the puck into the high slot before taking a shot that was saved by Stolarz. The rebound came out to Kiviranta, who swiped the puck into the net.
Robertson completed the trick when he scored on a wrist shot from just above the right circle on another power play to extend the lead to 4-0 at 1:23 of the third period.
Dave Gagner had an 18-game scoring streak in the 1990-91 season and Jude Drouin had a 17-game streak in the 1970-71 season. Brian Bellows set the franchise mark with a 20-game point streak for the North Stars during the 1985-86 season.
The Stars made it 5-0 on a backhand shot by Wyatt Johnston at 11:23.
Oettinger came in 3-0-0 in his NHL career against the Ducks with a 1.99 goals-against average and .917 save percentage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.