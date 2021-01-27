McKinley Wright had 16 points and seven assists, Jeriah Horne scored 15 points and Colorado beat Washington State 70-58 on Wednesday night in Boulder, Colo.
Evan Batty added 14 points for Colorado (13-4, 7-3 Pac-12). Wright was 11-for-11 from the foul line.
Noah Williams scored 15 points, TJ Bamba put up 13 and Dishon Jackson had 12 points and eight rebounds for Washington State (9-7, 2-7).
Colorado won for the sixth time in seven games while Washington State lost its sixth game in a row.
The Cougars played without leading scorer Isaac Bonton, who was inactive due to an illness that is not COVID-19 related. Bonton is averaging 18 points through 14 games.
Despite not having Bonton, the Cougars got off to a fast start behind two 3-pointers from Williams and another from Ryan Rapp to lead 11-9.
Colorado took over after that to grab a big lead it never relinquished. Wright started it by being fouled on a made 3-pointer, and he hit the free throw to complete a four-point play. Horne had a jumper and a layup and a 3-pointer in a 20-0 run that put the Buffaloes in front 29-11.
Washington State missed five shots and turned it over three times during the scoreless drought.
The Cougars got within 11, but Colorado responded with eight straight points to lead 39-20.
Williams and Rapp had baskets to end the half, cutting the deficit to 39-24 at intermission.
The Buffaloes opened the second half with a 3-pointer by D'Shawn Schwartz before Washington State made a comeback. Bamba had a three-point play and hit one from long range and Williams made a layup during an 10-1 run that got the Cougars within 43-34.
Colorado responded with two three-point plays by Battey to make it 49-34 but then went on a drought, allowing Washington State back in it with nine straight points. Schwartz hit a 3-pointer to start an 11-4 run that gave the Buffaloes breathing room, and they closed it out.
--Field Level Media
