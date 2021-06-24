Chris Paul was cleared to play in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals Thursday night after spending the first two games away from the Phoenix Suns due to a positive COVID-19 test.
The Suns grabbed a 2-0 series lead without their All-Star point guard, who was isolated at his Los Angeles-area home since the end of Phoenix's sweep of the Denver Nuggets.
The Suns are listed as a 1-point road favorite at most sportsbooks.
Paul, 36, shot 62.7 percent from the field and averaged 25.5 points, 10.3 assists and 5.0 rebounds in the series with the Nuggets.
The Clippers remain without their injured All-Star, Kawhi Leonard, due to a sprained knee.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.