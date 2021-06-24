Phoenix Suns backup guard Cameron Payne left Game 3 of the Western Conference finals with a left ankle injury late in the second quarter Thursday.

The team announced before the start of the second half that Payne would not return. He had two points and one assist in four minutes before being ruled out of the contest against the host Los Angeles Clippers.

Phoenix used Payne in the starting lineup in the first two games of the series, replacing Chris Paul, who was in isolation due to the NBA's COVID-19 protocols.

Payne was a critical factor in helping the Suns build a 2-0 lead over the Clippers.

Paul, playing in his first game in 11 days, and shooting guard Devin Booker shot a combined 4 of 20 in the first half of Game 3.

--Field Level Media

