Marietta, GA (30060)

Today

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Morning high of 54F with temps falling to near 35. S winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Some clouds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.