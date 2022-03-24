Phoenix Suns All-Star Chris Paul is listed as probable for Thursday night's game in Denver after missing the last 15 games with a fractured right thumb.

Other than a ceremonial appearance in the All-Star Game, the veteran point guard has not played since suffering the injury on Feb. 16.

The Suns (59-14) enter the game against the Nuggets with the NBA's best record, including an 11-4 record during Paul's absence. Phoenix has won six straight and eight of its last nine.

Paul, 36, played in the first 58 games this season and is averaging 14.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and a league-leading 10.7 assists per game.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In