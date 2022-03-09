All-Star guard Devin Booker will be available Wednesday night when the Phoenix Suns visit the Miami Heat.

Booker missed four games in COVID-19 protocol.

Booker entered the NBA's health and safety protocol on March 2 and the Western Conference-leading Suns went 3-1 in his absence.

Booker, 25, is averaging 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 54 games (all starts) this season.

The three-time All-Star also spent time in the protocol during training camp last fall.

