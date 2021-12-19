Star guard Devin Booker will return from a hamstring injury when the Phoenix Suns host the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night.

Booker has missed the last seven games due to a strained left hamstring. Phoenix is 5-2 without the two-time All-Star.

Booker injured the hamstring during the second quarter of Phoenix's 104-96 victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Nov. 30.

The 25-year-old Booker is averaging 23.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 21 games this season.

Phoenix enters the game with a league-best 23-5 record.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.