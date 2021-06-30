Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson was ruled out for Game 6 of the Western Conference finals against the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday with what the team termed a "non-COVID illness).
Johnson, 25, has averaged 10.8 points and 4.0 rebounds in 23.8 minutes per game during the series against the Clippers, which the Suns lead three games to two. Johnson has shot 70 percent (21-for-30) from the field in the series thus far, including 9 of 17 from 3-point range.
He scored 14 points in the Suns' Game 5 loss on Monday, his postseason career high.
In the regular season, Johnson posted 9.6 points and 3.3 rebounds over 60 games (11 starts), his second season in the league.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.