The Phoenix Suns fired head coach Monty Williams on Saturday night after four seasons, two years removed from an appearance in the NBA Finals.
The team announced the move late Saturday night.
"While it was difficult for me to make this decision, I look forward to continuing the work to build a championship team," Suns general manager James Jones said in a team release.
Williams, 51, went 194-115 and won Coach of the Year in 2021-22. He led the Suns to the playoffs the last three seasons, going 27-19 in the postseason.
New owner Mats Ishbia made the decision to fire Williams after the Suns lost to the Denver Nuggets in six games. Ishbia had Jones deliver the news to Williams earlier Saturday, ESPN reported.
Williams joins Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer in the unemployment line, meaning both coaches from the 2021 NBA Finals are out of a job. Budenholzer was the 2019 Coach of the Year.
Williams also went 173-221 in five seasons as head coach of the New Orleans Hornets/Pelicans (2010-15).
--Field Level Media
