Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will replace Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis in the upcoming All-Star Game, the NBA announced Wednesday.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver selected Booker to take the spot of the injured Davis one day after the Suns guard was snubbed for the honor.
Per league rules, when a player selected to the All-Star Game is unable to participate, the commissioner chooses a replacement from the same conference as the player who is being replaced. Booker and Davis both play for Western Conference teams.
Booker, 24, will make his second straight appearance in the All-Star Game. He is averaging a team-high 24.7 points per game to go along with 4.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 26 games this season.
Booker joins teammate Chris Paul on the All-Star Game roster, marking the first time the Suns have had multiple All-Stars in a season since Steve Nash and Amar'e Stoudemire in 2009-10.
Davis has been nursing a right Achilles tendon injury since getting hurt against the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 14. He is averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 23 games this season.
The NBA All-Star Game will take place on March 7 in Atlanta.
