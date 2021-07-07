Phoenix Suns forward/center Dario Saric sustained a torn ACL in his right knee and will be out indefinitely, the team announced Wednesday.
He left Game 1 of the NBA Finals in the first half on Tuesday with the injury.
Saric, a 6-foot-10 reserve, landed awkwardly on a play in the first quarter and left with 1:43 remaining in the opening period. He headed to the Suns' locker room in the second quarter and was having trouble putting weight on his right leg.
The 27-year-old did not score a point in two minutes of action against the Milwaukee Bucks but had one rebound.
Saric averaged 8.7 points with 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists during 50 regular-season games (four starts) this season. In 13 playoff games off the bench before the start of the finals, the fifth-year player produced 4.8 points with 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.