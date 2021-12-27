Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams entered the NBA's health and safety protocols on Monday.

Williams, 50, will miss Monday night's home game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Associate head coach Kevin Young will take over in his absence.

The Suns (26-6) are a half-game behind Golden State (27-6) for the best record in the Western Conference after a 116-107 loss to the Warriors on Christmas Day.

Phoenix also has two players in the COVID-19 protocols: guard Elfrid Payton and forward Jae Crowder.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.