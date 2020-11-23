The Phoenix Suns agreed to terms with free agent point guard Langston Galloway on Monday, according to multiple published reports.
Galloway is coming off a strong season with the Detroit Pistons in which he averaged 10.3 points in 66 games, including six starts. He shot 43.5 percent from the floor and 39.9 percent from 3-point range.
In 405 career games (62 starts), Galloway has averaged 8.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He started his career with the New York Knicks before moving on to the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, and he spent the past three seasons with Detroit.
Galloway, who turns 29 years old Dec. 9, provides the Suns with an option on the bench behind starting guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker.
--Field Level Media
