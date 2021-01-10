The NBA postponed Sunday night's game between the host Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 contact tracing, the league said Miami did not have the required eight available players to proceed with the game.

No makeup date was announced.

The Heat announced earlier Sunday that guard Avery Bradley would miss the game due to the league's pandemic health and safety protocols.

The Celtics, meanwhile, were preparing to play the game with the minimum eight players. Nine Boston players are out, including seven due to the COVID-19 protocols: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Javonte Green, Semi Ojeleye, Grant Williams, Robert Williams III and Tristan Thompson.

Boston's Kemba Walker (knee) and Romeo Langford (wrist) are out with injuries.

--Field Level Media

