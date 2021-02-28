Sunday night's game between the Chicago Bulls and host Toronto Raptors in Tampa has been postponed due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Positive test results and ongoing contact tracing with Toronto means the Raptors will not have the league-required eight available players for the game, scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena.

No makeup date was announced.

The Raptors (17-17) are coming off a 122-111 win against the visiting Houston Rockets on Friday night. Toronto played without star forward Pascal Siakam, head coach Nick Nurse and five assistant coaches due to the league's COVID-19 protocols.

Toronto had been one of four teams not to have a game postponed yet, along with the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets. The Raptors are scheduled to host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

The Bulls (15-17) fell at home, 106-97, to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night. This is Chicago's third postponement.

--Field Level Media

