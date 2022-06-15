Guard Jazmine Jones signed a contract with the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team for Jones, who averaged 5.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 27 games off the bench for the New York Liberty last season.

Jones, 25, was claimed by the Indiana Fever in February. She participated in training camp before being waived by the club in April.

Jones has averaged 8.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 47 career games (two starts) since being selected by the Liberty with the 12th overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In