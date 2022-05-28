Connecticut Sun head coach Curt Miller and assistant Brandi Poole have been ruled out of Saturday's game against the visiting Washington Mystics due to health and safety protocol.

Assistant coach Chris Koclanes will serve as the head coach for the Sun (5-2).

The Mystics (6-2) will be shorthanded as well on Saturday. They will be without two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne (rest) and fellow forward Alysha Clark (health and safety protocol).

Delle Donne, 32, averages team-best totals in points (17.7) and rebounds (6.5) in six games this season.

Clark, 34, averages 6.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in four games (all starts) this season.

Miller, 53, owns a 120-77 record in six-plus seasons as coach of Connecticut. He was the 2017 and 2021 WNBA Coach of the Year.

--Field Level Media

