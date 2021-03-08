Michael Almonacy poured in 32 points, Adrian Delph scored 22 and Justin Forrest scored 11 of his 15 in the second half as Appalachian State turned back Georgia State 80-73 to win the Sun Belt Conference tournament in Pensacola, Fla.
Almonacy came in averaging 12.1 points per game for Appalachian State (17-11, 7-8), which outscored Georgia State 45-36 in the second half to earn the conference champion's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Kane Williams scored 18 points to lead Georgia State (16-6, 8-4). Evan Johnson netted 14 points, and Justin Roberts and Ryan Boyce added 11 apiece.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.