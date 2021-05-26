Sue Bird scored 21 points and Jewell Loyd added 19 as the Seattle Storm handed the visiting Connecticut Sun their first loss of the WNBA season with a 90-87 overtime decision on Tuesday night.
The Storm had a chance to win in regulation after getting the ball back following a layup by the Sun's DiJonai Carrington with 15.3 seconds remaining. However, Bird threw the ball out of bounds as the regulation buzzer sounded.
The 40-year-old superstar didn't wait long to redeem herself. Bird immediately dropped a 3-pointer as overtime began. Loyd followed with a layup, and then Bird stole the ball back and hit another 3-pointer.
That 8-0 push to begin the OT gave the Storm just enough of a cushion to snap the Sun's five-game winning streak.
Jonquel Jones had a big night for Connecticut, with 28 points and 13 rebounds. Brionna Jones added 19 points.
Breanna Stewart didn't score much after a 12-point first half, but she still finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds to help the Storm win their second consecutive overtime game.
The Sun had an opportunity to force a second overtime after Brionna Jones blocked a shot, but Jasmine Thomas made an errant pass out of bounds with four seconds left.
The game featured big runs by both of these powerhouses.
Seattle trailed 40-35 with four minutes remaining in the first half after Natisha Hiedeman's 3-pointer. The Storm responded with a big push to halftime, outscoring the Sun 11-0 the rest of the second quarter to seize momentum and a 46-40 lead.
Bird hit back-to-back buckets, including a jumper off one foot from just inside the arc to beat the shot clock, as the Storm went on a 12-2 run and eventually took a 61-50 lead.
DeWanna Bonner, who had 15 points, led a 9-2 Sun surge to end the third quarter, cutting the deficit down to 63-59. Jonquel Jones then opened the fourth quarter on a tear, scoring the first five points to put Connecticut ahead 64-63.
Neither team had its coach. Connecticut's Curt Miller was out due to a one-game suspension for making disparaging remarks about Las Vegas Aces standout Liz Cambage. Seattle coach Dan Hughes missed the game to attend his son's graduation.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.