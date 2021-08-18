Andre Shinyashiki scored a 73rd-minute goal, one minute after he came on as a substitute, and lifted the Colorado Rapids to a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Tuesday night in Carson, Calif.
Shinyashiki nudged a header into the net off a corner kick that first came to the Rapids' Cole Bassett, who headed the ball up toward the far corner of the 6-yard box. Shinyashiki was waiting, and he scored his fourth goal of the season.
The Galaxy never mounted much of an attack after that.
The Rapids (10-4-4, 34 points) have been one of the surprise teams in Major League Soccer this season. Colorado is on a four-match unbeaten streak, 3-0-1, and continued its success with set pieces turning into goals.
Colorado's first goal came as the result of a foul in the box on the Galaxy's Rayan Raveloson. The infraction originally was not called, but the ruling was changed to a penalty shot after a video review. Jonathan Lewis put the ball high into the back of the net in the 13th minute for a 1-0 Rapids lead.
The Galaxy (11-7-2, 35 points) tied it in the 34th minute, Raveloson making up for his earlier miscue. He blasted a ball that came to him after being volleyed around inside the 18-yard box, burying the shot from 20 yards out.
The Madagascar native has five goals in his last nine matches.
Los Angeles got close to taking a lead, but Colorado goalie William Yarbrough came up with an athletic save in the 50th minutes. Later, Bassett hit the bar with a line drive of a shot, and in the 62nd minute, the Galaxy's Samuel Grandsir rolled a shot off the goalpost.
The Rapids moved one point out behind the third-place Galaxy in MLS' Western Conference standings while ending Los Angeles' four-game unbeaten streak (3-0-1).
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.