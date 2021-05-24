Philadelphia Phillies standout Bryce Harper will have another game to rest and try to figure a way out of his slump and get healthier.

Harper was not in the starting Monday's lineup for the Phillies' opener of a three-game road series against the Miami Marlins.

Brad Miller started in right field for Harper.

"I woke up this morning and said, 'You know what? I'm going to give him another day,'" Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. "He's been scuffling. Sometimes a couple of days can help."

Harper, 28, is slashing .274/.395/.489 with seven homers and 13 RBIs through 38 games for the Phillies this season but has been blanked in his past 16 at-bats with 10 strikeouts.

Girardi didn't think a right shoulder injury suffered more than a week ago was to blame.

"I don't think so; he has not said anything about it," Girardi said. "I just chose to give him another day."

The Phillies also said Didi Gregorius (right elbow) was not coming off the 10-day IL despite being eligible to do so.

--Field Level Media

