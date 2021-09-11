Forward Breanna Stewart will miss the Seattle Storm's final two regular-season games after suffering a left foot injury in Tuesday's 105-71 win over the Washington Mystics.
The Storm say Stewart will be re-evaluated before the playoffs begin on Sept. 23.
The Storm (20-10) have clinched a playoff berth and are hoping to repeat as league champions. Seattle has two regular-season games remaining, Sunday against the Los Angeles Sparks and Friday against the Phoenix Mercury.
Stewart, 27, is averaging 20.3 points and a career-best 9.6 rebounds in 28 games this season.
In the playoffs last season, Stewart averaged 25.7 points and 7.8 rebounds and was named the 2020 WNBA Finals MVP.
--Field Level Media
