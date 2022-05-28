Breanna Stewart had 31 points and nine rebounds as the short-handed Seattle Storm held off the visiting New York Liberty 79-71 in overtime Friday night.
Jewell Loyd added 21 points and Briann January had 11 for the Storm (4-3), who won their third straight game despite playing without Sue Bird, Ezi Magbegor and Stephanie Talbot. They entered the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocol.
Natasha Howard had 19 points and nine rebounds, Han Xu scored 12 and Stefanie Dotson and Rebecca Allen scored 11 each for the Liberty (1-6), who lost their sixth straight and will visit Seattle again Sunday.
The Storm didn't make a field goal in the final 6:22 of the fourth quarter, but Stewart made their first attempt in overtime, a tie-breaking 3-pointer.
January added another 3-pointer and Stewart made two free throws for a 75-69 lead with 1:55 left.
Allen made two free throws, but New York didn't score again.
Loyd had five points as the Storm scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to take a 59-51 lead.
The Liberty went scoreless for nearly the first four minutes before Howard made a jumper to end the drought and start a 9-0 run that gave New York a 60-59 lead.
Stewart made one of two free throws to end a 4 1/2-minute scoring drought for Seattle and tie the score.
The score was tied again before Loyd made two free throws to give the Storm a 64-62 lead with 36 seconds left.
Allen made a 3-pointer and a layup to tie the score with 4.8 seconds left.
Seattle had a chance to regain the lead, but Gabby Williams missed two free throws with 2.3 seconds left, leading to overtime.
The Liberty missed their first 12 3-pointers before Sabrina Ionescu made one to get them within nine points early in the third quarter.
They made six more 3-pointers to get within 52-51 at the end of the period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.