Freshman quarterback Ty Thompson threw the first two touchdown passes of his college career after taking over for injured Anthony Brown in the third quarter, helping No. 4 Oregon pull away from visiting Stony Brook 48-7 in a non-conference game Saturday night.
In a game delayed 37 minutes by lightning, the Ducks (3-0) nabbed three interceptions and a fumble to dispatch the Seawolves (1-2).
One week after Oregon beat Ohio State in Columbus, the Ducks led only 17-7 at halftime.
It was following the break that Brown didn't return to the field. He shaken up by two sacks late in the second quarter.
Thompson, who didn't attempt a pass in either of Oregon's first two games, capped a 48-yard drive on the Ducks' second possession of the second half with a 1-yard scoring flip to Terrance Ferguson to ignite a run of 31 unanswered points to the finish.
Thompson added to the Oregon scoring in the fourth quarter with a 54-yard touchdown strike to Dont'e Thornton, putting the Ducks up 41-7 with 8:26 to go.
Brown, who engineered last week's upset against Ohio State, completed 14 of 18 passes for 159 yards and one touchdown in the first half. The score came on a 9-yard connection with running back CJ Verdell.
Brown scored on a 7-yard run before Travis Dye and Trey Benson each ran in from 3 yards out for Oregon touchdowns, while Camden Lewis nailed 40- and 35-yard field goals.
Thompson went 6-for-9 for 82 yards. Dye led all rushers with 87 yards on 15 carries.
Ty Son Lawton scored on a 5-yard run on the final play of the first quarter to keep Stony Brook close at 10-7.
But the Seawolves hurt themselves turnovers, one that set up a field goal and two others that preceded touchdowns.
Verone McKinley III had two of Oregon's interceptions, while Bennett Williams had the other.
Stony Brook quarterback Tyquell Fields was 10-for-23 passing for 131 yards. Three of his completions went to Shawn Harris Jr., who accumulated a game-high 67 receiving yards.
The Seawolves, who were coming off a 24-3 win at Colgate, were outgained in total yards, 436-271.
--Field Level Media
