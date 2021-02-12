Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos was added to the NHL's COVID-19 list along with four other players on Friday.
Stamkos, who was listed on the Lightning injury report as day-to-day with a lower-body injury, joins Philadelphia Flyers forwards Oskar Lindblom and Scott Laughton, and Arizona Coyotes forward John Hayden and Detroit Red Wings goalie Calvin Pickard on the list.
With seven players on the COVID-19 list, the Flyers have been hit hard by virus protocols. Philadelphia hasn't played since Sunday and won't play again until it hosts the Rangers on Thursday.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.