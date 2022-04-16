Steven Matz took a shutout into the sixth inning to outduel Adrian Houser and the St. Louis Cardinals held on for a 2-1 victory over the host Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night.
The Cardinals capitalized on two walks for a run off Houser in the fourth and added a run against the bullpen in the eighth on an RBI single by Corey Dickerson.
Victor Caratini, acquired from San Diego on April 6, brought Milwaukee within 2-1 in the eighth with his first homer, a two-out solo shot to left off Genesis Cabrera.
Willy Adames opened the Brewers ninth with a sharp single to left off Giovanny Gallegos, but Hunter Renfroe popped out and pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez bounced into a game-ending double play.
Matz (1-1) allowed three hits with six strikeouts and no walks in 5 2/3 innings for his first victory with St. Louis. The left-hander, 14-7 last season with Toronto, was tagged for seven runs on nine hits in three innings in his Cardinals debut, a 9-4 loss to Pittsburgh last Sunday. Gallegos got the final four outs for his second save.
Houser (0-2), who dominated the Cardinals last season, allowed one run on four hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking three. Last season, Houser was 3-0 in four starts against St. Louis, allowing one earned run in 25 innings.
The Cardinals capitalized on a loss of command by Houser in the fourth when Tyler O'Neill and Nolan Arenado drew consecutive one-out walks. Houser retired Dickerson on a fly to shallow left, but Paul DeJong capped a seven-pitch at-bat with an RBI double down the left-field line.
Houser exited with two aboard in the sixth following a two-out walk, but Trevor Gott relieved and retired DeJong on a popout to short.
St. Louis added a run in the seventh off Jake Cousins when Arenado doubled with two outs, advanced on a wild pitch, and came home on Dickerson's single to right.
After winning the series opener 5-1, the Brewers managed just one run in losing each of the next two games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.