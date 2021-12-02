Colorado State fired head football coach Steve Addazio on Thursday following a 3-9 finish in 2021.
Addazio, 62, coached the Rams for two seasons, compiling a record of 4-12. The Rams played just four games in the COVID-19-affected 2020 season.
Despite the short tenure, the timing of the news makes sense. Effective Thursday, Addazio's buyout dropped from $5 million to $3 million. He earned $1.55 million in base salary this season.
The Addazio era at the Fort Collins school ended with a 52-10 home loss to Nevada on Saturday.
"After a thorough review of where our program stands today and our outlook for the future, looking at the totality of factors, I felt this was a necessary step," athletic director Joe Parker said Thursday.
"Our expectation is to compete for conference championships and reach bowl eligibility each season. Our student-athletes deserve that, our fans deserve that, our community deserves that, and our university deserves that. We live in one of America's best cities, serve a world-class university, and I am confident we will find a stalwart leader who can meet those expectations head on."
Parker said Brian White, the Rams' senior associate head coach, will serve as the team's interim head coach while a national search is conducted.
Addazio joined the Rams following a long tenure at Boston College, where he posted a 44-44 record with four postseason appearances in seven seasons. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Temple for two seasons, going 9-4 in 2011 with a New Mexico Bowl win.
He was 13-11 overall at Temple.
Addazio was a part of Urban Meyer's staff during his championship run at Florida, serving in multiple capacities from 2005-10. The Gators won national championships in 2006 and 2008.
His teams at Temple and Boston College were known for a hard-nosed, run-game oriented attack.
Colorado State has not posted a winning record since 2017 (7-6) when the Rams were coached by Mike Bobo. They haven't finished more than a game above .500 since 2014 (10-3, Jim McElwain).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.