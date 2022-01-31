Stephen Curry scored 21 of his game-high 40 points in the fourth quarter and Andrew Wiggins chipped in 23 points as the Golden State Warriors handed the Houston Rockets their 11th consecutive home loss, 122-108 on Monday.
The Warriors earned their sixth win in a row while the Rockets dropped their fourth straight overall.
Curry, who shot 7-for-10 overall in the final frame, including 4-for-7 from 3-point range, recorded his sixth 40-point game of the season. He added five rebounds and nine assists.
Wiggins grabbed five rebounds and shot 8 of 14 for the Warriors, who hit 53.8 percent from the floor and went 17 of 40 (42.5 percent) from behind the 3-point arc.
Christian Wood (24 points, 13 rebounds) and Kevin Porter Jr. (17 points, 11 assists) posted double-doubles for the Rockets, who cut an 18-point, third-quarter deficit to four in the fourth but could not contain Curry long enough to maintain momentum.
The Rockets were undone by eight third-quarter turnovers that Golden State parlayed into 12 points. Houston clawed within 68-65 on a Porter 3-pointer at the 6:25 mark before Curry started cooking, first sinking three free throws and then a 3-pointer. He buried another trey that pushed the lead to 80-67, and when Jordan Poole hit a 3-pointer with 2:17 left in the period, the lead was 18.
However, Houston cut that margin in half by the close of the frame courtesy of 3-pointers from Porter, Eric Gordon and Josh Christopher, who beat the buzzer to pull the Rockets to within 87-78.
The Rockets started the game 0-for-7 from the floor and fell into a 10-0 hole before Jalen Green ended the scoreless start with two free throws at the 7:44 mark of the first. Wood delivered the Rockets' first field goal, a 3-pointer just, 25 seconds later, and suddenly Houston was off and running, riding a 15-4 run that featured three Wood threes into their first lead of the contest.
Wood poured in 14 first-quarter points and the Rockets led 25-23 entering the second before the Warriors hit their stride.
Golden State answered another Wood 3-pointer with a 10-0 spurt that extended a four-point lead to 56-42 on a pair of Wiggins free throws. Wiggins sank a 20-foot step-back during the rally and added a fadeaway jumper and a 3-pointer down the stretch of the half to help the Warriors carry a 61-52 lead to the break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.