Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry will sit out two weeks before being re-evaluated for a sprained ligament in his left foot suffered Wednesday against the Boston Celtics.
The Warriors said Friday that Curry underwent an MRI exam following Wednesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics.
A two-week timetable could mean Curry will be ready for the start of the playoffs in April. The Warriors, who at 47-23 are third place in the Western Conference and battling the Memphis Grizzlies for second, have 12 games left in the regular season.
The injury occurred with just over four minutes remaining in the second quarter when Boston's Marcus Smart landed on the back of Curry's leg while diving for possession of the ball.
The two-time NBA MVP and eight-time All-Star had his foot twist awkwardly in the incident, and shortly thereafter had to be removed from the game. He headed straight to the locker room, walking under his own power.
"I thought it was a dangerous play," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "I thought Marcus dove into Steph, and that's what I was upset about. A lot of respect for Marcus. He's a hell of a player, a gamer, a competitor. I coached him in the World Cup a few summers ago. We talked after the game and we're good. But I thought it was a dangerous play."
Curry, 34, holds team-leading averages in points (25.5) and assists (6.3) to go along with 5.2 rebounds in 64 games this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.