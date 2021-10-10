Sorry, an error occurred.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the second half of Sunday's game against Denver due to a shoulder injury.
On the first play of a Pittsburgh drive with 5:47 left in the second quarter, Smith-Schuster rushed around the left end for 3 yards before being tackled by Broncos safety Kareem Jackson.
Jackson's helmet struck Smith-Schuster's right arm and the fifth-year wideout appeared to be in serious pain as he was helped to the locker room.
Smith-Schuster, 24, finished with two carries for 6 yards and zero catches on one target. For the season, he has 15 receptions for 129 yards and no touchdowns in five games.
A second-round pick in 2017 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2018, Smith-Schuster has 323 career catches for 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns in 63 games.
Steelers linebacker Devin Bush exited in the third quarter with a leg injury and was also ruled out.
Bush, 23, sacked Teddy Bridgewater for a 12-yard loss in the second quarter. It was his second sack of the season and his fourth since Pittsburgh drafted him in the first round in 2019.
--Field Level Media
