Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a rib injury in the second half of Sunday's home game against the Cincinnati Bengals and will not return.
He had three catches for 25 yards against the Bengals, raising his season totals to 13 receptions for 118 yards with no touchdowns.
A second-round pick in 2017 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2018, Smith-Schuster's career totals include 321 catches for 3,844 yards and 26 TDs in 61 games.
--Field Level Media
