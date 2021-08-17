Pittsburgh Steelers second-year wide receiver Chase Claypool had to be helped off the field Tuesday after injuring his leg at the end of practice.
Claypool landed awkwardly after trying to haul in a sideline pass. A photo from the Steelers Depot shows quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and tight end Eric Ebron helping Claypool off the field.
Claypool wasn't able to put much weight on his leg, per reporters in attendance, but NFL Network reported no major injury was detected during initial testing.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Claypool, 23, was being evaluated.
Claypool had a remarkable rookie season, hauling in 62 catches for 873 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games (six starts). He scored another two touchdowns on rushes.
Claypool became the first wide receiver in the Super Bowl era to score at least 10 touchdowns in his first 10 career games.
--Field Level Media
