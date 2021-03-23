The Pittsburgh Steelers terminated the contract of cornerback Steven Nelson on Tuesday.
The move came shortly after Nelson posted on social media that the Steelers were holding him "hostage."
"Making a public announcement is a little out of my character, but you guys made your decision please don't hold me hostage #dontholdmeback," he wrote on Twitter.
Nelson, 28, was entering the final season of a three-year, $25.5 million contract he signed in March 2019. Releasing him clears $8.25 million in salary cap space for the Steelers.
Pittsburgh reportedly gave him permission to seek a trade last week. He now becomes a free agent.
Nelson started 15 games in 2020 and posted 48 tackles, two interceptions and nine passes defensed.
A third-round pick by Kansas City in 2015, he has 291 tackles, seven interceptions and 52 passes defensed in 82 career games (68 starts) with the Chiefs (2015-18) and Steelers.
