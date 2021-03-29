The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed punter Jordan Berry to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday.
Financial terms were not disclosed for Berry, who has spent parts of the last six seasons with the Steelers.
Berry, 30, averaged 45.8 yards per punt in 11 games last season. The Australian had three touchbacks and placed 23 punts inside the 20-yard line.
Berry has averaged 44.4 yards per punt since entering the league as an undrafted player out of Eastern Kentucky.
