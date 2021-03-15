The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a one-year extension Monday for general manager Kevin Colbert through the 2022 NFL Draft.
Colbert, 64, has been with the organization since 2000 and has been the GM since 2010. His tenure includes wins in Super Bowl XL and XLIII.
"I am excited to announce that we have extended the contract of Kevin Colbert for an additional year," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a release. "Kevin has been instrumental to the success of our franchise over the last two decades, and we are happy to have him continue for another year."
Colbert was the pro scouting director with the Detroit Lions from 1990-99 before joining the Steelers as director of football operations in 2000.
"It has been such an honor to be in this position with the Steelers for over 20 years," Colbert said in a statement. "I want to thank Art Rooney for his continued support in extending my contract another year. We've been able to accomplish some great things, but my determination to help the Steelers reach our ultimate goal -- to win another Super Bowl -- has never been greater."
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.