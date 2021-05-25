The Pittsburgh Steelers signed first-round pick Najee Harris on Tuesday to the standard four-year rookie contract.
It's worth a fully guaranteed $13.1 million with a team option for a fifth season.
Harris finished his career as Alabama's all-time leading rusher with 3,843 yards and 46 touchdowns. He also had 80 career receptions for 781 yards and 11 TDs.
Harris, 23, was the first running back selected in the 2021 draft at No. 24 overall.
--Field Level Media
